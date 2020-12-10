3 Buffalo Grove Salon Co-Owners Say They Were Each Overpaid By IDES By Mistake, Now Are Being Ordered To Return MoneyWe have heard from dozens of people in the past couple of weeks who say they are getting notices that they owe money back to the state.

Line Forms Around The Block In Morgan Park For Fundraiser For Family Of Slain CFD Lieutenant Williams"My husband was an honorable man. He fought for peace and justice all his life."

Lake County Portal Allows Residents To Register For COVID-19 VaccineOne county in Illinois is already taking registrations for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine shot. So far, more than 60,000 people in Lake County have signed up to be notified when they can be vaccinated.

Other States Seeing Success In Fighting Unemployment Fraud With ID.me Verification SoftwareID.me software both verifies identities and weeds out bad actors in minutes, and the states that use it say they are seeing some success with the software.