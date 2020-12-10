DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:CFD, Chicago News, Dwain Williams, Morgan Park, Shooting Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — There was huge show of support Thursday for the family of Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Dwain Williams, one week after he was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in Morgan Park.

The line wrapped around the block for Thursday’s fundraiser at the Let’s Get Poppin’popcorn store.

After the fundraiser, Lieutenant Williams’ wife Karen remembered her husband.

“I want to speak to our community. My husband was an honorable man. He fought for peace and justice all his life,” Karen Williams said. “He believed in fairness.”

There’s a $33,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the four suspects in the killing.

Also From CBS Chicago: