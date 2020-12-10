CHICAGO (CBS) — There was huge show of support Thursday for the family of Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Dwain Williams, one week after he was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in Morgan Park.
The line wrapped around the block for Thursday’s fundraiser at the Let’s Get Poppin’popcorn store.
After the fundraiser, Lieutenant Williams’ wife Karen remembered her husband.
“I want to speak to our community. My husband was an honorable man. He fought for peace and justice all his life,” Karen Williams said. “He believed in fairness.”
There’s a $33,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the four suspects in the killing.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- DUI Charges Upgraded To Felony For Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka In Crash That Killed Berwyn Officer
- Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shoots, Kills Son During Domestic-Related Incident In Garfield Ridge
- St. Louis Area Man Says He Got Chicago Parking Ticket Notice In Mail When He’s Never Even Been To Chicago — And He’s Not Alone