DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, I-90, Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — A violent crash caused major traffic issues Thursday night in Schaumburg.

The crash happened on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) between Meacham and Roselle roads.

A sport-utility vehicle was left with its front end buried underneath the trailer of a semi-trailer truck.

Information on injuries was not immediately confirmed.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff