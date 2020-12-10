SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — A violent crash caused major traffic issues Thursday night in Schaumburg.
The crash happened on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) between Meacham and Roselle roads.
A sport-utility vehicle was left with its front end buried underneath the trailer of a semi-trailer truck.
Information on injuries was not immediately confirmed.
