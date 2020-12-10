CHICAGO (CBS) — On video: the heart stopping moment a police officer in the south suburbs hit by driver, trying to get away.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from Lynwood with more of the just released video. In its in raw form, the video is about 15 minutes. In perspective that’s about half a CBS 2 newscast. That’s the time it took to go from accused stealing to an attempt on an officer’s life.

An officer is hit head-on following a car confrontation. The driver speeds off. His partner tended to the officer. The injured officer is left laying on the ground in a combination of pain and shock. It takes place after another officer chased after the car that caused the chaos.

On Friday, police said they got a call of porch pirates poaching packages when they caught them in the act. Police cuffed one of the suspected thieves. It was 38-year-old Stefan Wisnewski found his way into a squad car, later charged with theft and a fraud warrant.

Police said they eventually caught up with the driver, 26-year-old Megan Rozak. She is charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer and aggravated battery. They were wanted by several surrounding communities for similar theft incidents.

Investigators suggested it could have been a devastating drive, but the officer managed to jump, avoiding the full impact of the vehicle. He suffered multiple injuries, none life threatening. His partner stayed with him to help render aid.

The injured officer is out of the hospital and recovering at home. CBS 2 reached out to the officer for the story and there was no comment at this time.

Also From CBS Chicago: