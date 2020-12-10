LA GRANGE, Ill. (CBS) — A west suburban dance studio has been cited for violating Illinois state safety rules for the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday night, the owner of the dance studio defended her decisions – speaking to CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar.

The Impact Dance Studio has two locations – one in La Grange and the other in Countryside. Both are open in defiance of orders from Gov. JB Pritzker.

The business was cited by police earlier this week, and the owner says she being targeted.

Class was in session Thursday night at the Impact Dance Studio’s La Grange location at 6B S. La Grange Rd. Parents and kids were seen coming and going.

“I think with their safety precautions, they’re doing a really nice job,” said parent Matt Huffman.

The studio notes that masks are required to be worn at all time, and safety measures are in place. But the State of Illinois says the studio should not be open at all – as all group fitness classes are banned as part of coronavirus mitigation restrictions.

“I do have concerns, but I also feel like I’m looking around at all the other businesses around me that are offering a similar service,” said Impact Dance Studio owner Diane Fotino. “Since we are a dance school as well, we decided to open just like the schools.”

Fotino said as an employer of 40 people, she has decided to keep her dancers moving and doors open – violating state orders.

That a choice led to a citation from police this week at the studio’s Countryside location, at 6475 Joliet Rd.

“I think that I was unjustly cited,” Fotino said. “I think that we are a school versus a fitness center.”

“I did not realize they were cited,” Huffman said. “I actually am really happy that they are open.”

A video posted by the school goes through all the precautions it is taking. When dancers finish using the ballet bars, they are to wipe them down with hospital-grade sanitizing wipes.

“I think we’re doing everything we can,” Fotino said, “and I know there are hundreds of parents just in my studio alone that appreciate it greatly.”

The police chief in Countryside said the department received a complaint about the Impact Dance Studio there being open and followed up by issuing the citation. The citation coms with a penalty of anywhere from $50 to $750.

