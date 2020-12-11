CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s more than just Mitchell vs Deshaun. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears host the Texans Sunday at noon on CBS 2.

Watching Watson

Will Deshaun Watson have a big game? Okay, yes, we have to talk about Watson, but for this game, it may be more important who’s not out there with him. Their leading receiver and top deep threat Will Fuller was suspended for the final five games of the season starting with last week’s game. And that just happened to be Watson’s first game this season without a touchdown pass. Without Fuller, Watson has struggled in the past, and they especially need him this year with no DeAndre Hopkins. So maybe Watson won’t make Bears fans feel too bad about not drafting him, at least for one day.

Keep On Running

Look for the Bears rejuvenated run game to keep it rolling. With the return of Trubisky and a re-organized offensive line, the Bears have been much better running the ball the last 2 weeks. They’ve rushed for 261 yards the last 2 games after averaging just 52 yards a game the previous 7. And the Texans have been terrible against the run, averaging the 2nd most yards allowed in the NFL.

Turnover Troubles

Somebody’s got to win the turnover battle. These are two of the worst teams in the league at turnover differential. Not surprisingly these two teams are a combined 9-15. The reason the Bears lose the turnover battle is they give it away too much while the Texas are easily dead last in takeaways with only eight all season. So something’s got to give.

And I’ve got one more thing for you to watch. Our postgame show, right after the game ends on CBS 2.

Also From CBS Chicago: