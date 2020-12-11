CHICAGO (CBS) — At Cook County Health they surveyed staff and say there is a high degree of acceptance of health workers who will step in and take the vaccine.

The conversation nationally and in Chicago has shifted from slowing the spread to a vaccine.

“I absolutely plan on getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Gregory Huhn, an infectious disease physician with Cook County Health. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Huhn is responsible for coordinating the vaccine rollout for the hospital.

“Once the vaccine lands at our front door, we would anticipate that that within probably three days will be ready to launch our vaccination program for first tier one employees, those healthcare workers on the front lines,” he said.

Healthcare workers who work directly with COVID patients will be among the first in line to get vaccinated.

At Rush University Medical Center the plan initially is to vaccinate 1,000 health care workers a day in newly constructed pods in the hospital lobby. Doctors, nurses, techs and med students will administer the shots.

.Each vial contains five doses.

“This is surreal to me. We’ve been doing this for months sort of trudging along,” said Rush emergency room doctor Meetah Shah.

Back at Stroger Huhn said they are ready, but the former CDC outbreak investigator knows with an operation this big there could be challenges.

“We anticipate vaccinating hundreds a day,” he said. “So we would hope that it’s critical that we actually keep pace. This is a rather intricate process where where the vaccine needs to be maintained in ultra cold storage.,” he said.

With the vaccine likely coming in a matter of days‚ it’s now crucial enough people have confidence to roll up their sleeves.

“We did not cut corners. Although we moved fast, we really ensure this vaccine is safe,” Huhn said.

