CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be chilly winds right off the lake that are creating wind chills in the lower 30s.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, northeast winds that will range between 15-25 mph may gust to 35 mph. High winds mean high wave action.
Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for northern Cook and Lake counties in Illinois. Waves may build 10-14 feet. There is also a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect Saturday 3:00 a.m. to Sunday 6:00 a.m.
There will likely be several hours of cold rain through Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday.
There’s a small window of opportunity for a changeover to snow far northwest areas from 1:00 p.m. to sunset Saturday. Best snow accumulation is across Wisconsin.
Then the system departs by Sunday morning.
TONIGHT: Cold rain. Gusty northeast wind. Low 41.
SATURDAY: Cold rain and wind. Rain may mix with snow in the afternoon. High of 42 in the morning with falling temps throughout the day.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 36.