CHICAGO (CBS) — Kingston Smith, a 2-year-old boy who had been abducted by his mother from the South Austin neighborhood, has been located and returned home.
Kingston was abducted from the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue on Thursday by his biological mother, who took the child from his guardian without authority, police said.
He was later found safe at a home in the Homan Square neighborhood with his mother, who turned him over to police, who then returned him to his home and legal guardian.
It was not immediately clear if his mother would face any criminal charges.
