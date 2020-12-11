CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials reported 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, as well as 190 additional deaths, the fifth highest daily death toll during the pandemic, surpassing 14,000 total deaths so far.

It’s the 19th time since Nov. 11 the state has reported more than 100 deaths in a single day. During the first wave of the pandemic in spring and summer, IDPH reported more than 100 daily deaths 25 times between between Mid-April and early June.

Over the past week, the state has reported a total of 1,079 virus deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health; compared to 942 during the previous seven days, a 15% increase.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 832,951 coronavirus cases, including 14,050 deaths.

The latest coronavirus statistics for Illinois come as the FDA said Friday it will work quickly to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use after an advisory panel voted in favor of it.

With FDA authorization expected Friday or Saturday, people could begin receiving vaccines as early as Monday. The first distributions of vaccines will be reserved for frontline healthcare workers, and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

Meantime, while deaths from the virus in Illinois are still trending upward, the state’s positivity rate has largely been trending downward over the past month. After the state’s seven-day average case positivity rate reached as high as 13.2% on Nov. 13, it is now down to 9.4%, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 5.

As of Thursday night, a total of 5,141 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 1,081 in the ICU and 635 ventilators.

While hospitalizations seem to have started trending downward since peaking at 6,175 on Nov. 20, there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital at the start of December than at the start of October, and hospitalizations have now inched back up three days in a row.

Illinois is averaging 5,206 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the last week, more than triple the average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October. During the first wave of the pandemic, the state peaked at an average of 4,822 hospitalizations per day in early May.

