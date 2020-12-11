CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash Friday morning caused a fuel and sugar spill on I-90.
According to officials, two trucks and one car were involved in a crash while heading westbound on I-90 right before Route 39 around 5:45 a.m.
A fuel tank was ruptured on one of the trucks causing a spill. One truck involved was carrying 40,000 pounds of sugar.
One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
All lanes are back open.
