By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:fuel spill, I-90

CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash Friday morning caused a fuel and sugar spill on I-90.

According to officials, two trucks and one car were involved in a crash while heading westbound on I-90 right before Route 39 around 5:45 a.m.

A fuel tank was ruptured on one of the trucks causing a spill. One truck involved was carrying 40,000 pounds of sugar.
One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
All lanes are back open.

