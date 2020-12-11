CHICAGO (CBS) — There is another cluster of coronavirus cases at an Illinois Department of Employment Security office, this time in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, the CBS 2 Investigators have learned.
While IDES says those who have tested positive and are sick have been sent home, other employees are still working at the building.
In November the Aurora office closed after 13 employees — about half the workforce — there tested positive for COVID-19. At the time CBS 2’s Tara Molina spoke with several people who feared the state was not protecting them.
IDES previously told CBS 2 employees cannot work from home due to technology limitations, poor internet connection and privacy concerns.
