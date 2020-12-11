NFL Week 14 NFC East Picks: 'Arizona Offense Is Really The Difference In Why You Want To Choose The Giants In This Game,' Says CBS New York's Steve OvermyerThe NFC East is the worst division in football, but the battle for the division title promises to be exciting, with the Giants and Washington both playing well.

Bears vs. Texans: Three Things To WatchIt's more than just Mitchell vs Deshaun. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears host the Texans Sunday at noon on CBS 2.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: "Very Worried" About Cousins, Vikings Offense Against Bucs Says Heath CummingsThe Vikings and Cousins have been rolling lately but a tough matchup looms in Tampa Bay this weekend.

Chiefs-Dolphins Preview: Tua Is 'Going To Have To Put It On His Shoulders,' Says CBS's Jay FeelyTua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to overcome an underrated Chiefs defense in Week 14, while slowing Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's top passing offense.

Chicago Bears Briefly Close Halas Hall, Delay Practice Over Latest COVID-19 CaseThe team held all their morning meetings remotely after closing their practice facility, and reopened Halas Hall after getting the all-clear from doctors.

Adam Eaton And White Sox Finalize $8 Million, 1-Year Deal