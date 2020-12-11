CHICAGO (CBS) — Pippa is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
She is the sweetest most adorable two-year-old pit bull terrier mix you will ever meet. Pippa is great with other dogs and loves people and would make a wonderful addition to the family.
Pippa is ready to find a home for the holidays. She would like a family where she can get lots of love and attention, and of course, lots of cookies. Pippa is one of the many adorable dogs and cats ready to be adopted at PAWS Chicago through the virtual adoption process.
You can complete your home with a pet now through Christmas eve. Visit over a dozen life-size cut out of dogs and cats displayed in IKEA showrooms, to inspire shoppers to consider adding a pet to their home.
These animals are searching for an extra special adopter who has room in their home and heart to welcome an overlooked pet into their family. Learn more at PAWS Chicago.Org/IKEA.
Some very good PAWS pets need a family to cuddle for the holidays, and @IKEAUSA of Schaumburg and Bolingbrook agree. With their help, we’re hoping some of our most overlooked animals find their perfect home this holiday season.
Learn more at https://t.co/bBfsD1PNFh! pic.twitter.com/zbvywfXFcc
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) December 10, 2020
