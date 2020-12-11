Just days before Thanksgiving, U.S. deaths due to coronavirus surpassed 250,000 — more than any other country in the world.

Nearly 12,000 of those lives lost were from Illinois. 3,000 of them were Chicagoans.

Take JUST a moment and look at all these faces. Some are smiling, some in uniform, some young, some old Every single face belongs to someone who died from COVID this year These are just 40 out of over 13,000 Illinoisans lost in 9 monthshttps://t.co/2WktA0yerR @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FyTA4L9hgT — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) December 7, 2020

These are our neighbors. Our grocery store clerks. Our postal workers. Our nurses, our doctors. Grandparents. Veterans. Service workers. Bus drivers. Dispatchers. Police officers.

This is where we need your help:

CBSN is working on an end-of-year project to share the faces and names of the staggering number of people COVID-19 took away from us.

Because these aren’t just numbers, these are people. Help us tell their stories.