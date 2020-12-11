DOWNLOAD OUR APP
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Indicted On New Charges Of Child Pornography, Sex Abuse
“Cheer” star Jerry Harris faces seven new charges accusing him of soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions, coercing teenage boys to send him explicit photos and videos of themselves, and traveling across state lines with a minor to engage in sex acts.
15 minutes ago
Employees At Pilsen IDES Office Test Positive For COVID-19
There is another cluster of coronavirus cases at an Illinois Department of Employment Security office, this time in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, the CBS 2 Investigators have learned.
19 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
The FDA on Friday approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, kicking off a massive effort to initially deliver nearly 3 million doses of the vaccine to more than 600 sites nationwide.
COVID-19 Vaccine: Federal Aviation Administration Increases Allowance For Dry Ice On Planes To Allow More Doses To Be Shipped
It is absolutely vital that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is kept at 70 degrees below zero. For that to happen, the Federal Aviation Administration had to make some changes for how much dry ice is allowed on planes to allow more of the vaccine to be shipped at once.
More Package Delivery Dilemmas As Parcels Are Found Dumped In Alleys; 'These Are Legitimate Full Packages'
"They've got some explaining to do."
NFL Week 14 NFC East Picks: 'Arizona Offense Is Really The Difference In Why You Want To Choose The Giants In This Game,' Says CBS New York's Steve Overmyer
The NFC East is the worst division in football, but the battle for the division title promises to be exciting, with the Giants and Washington both playing well.
Bears vs. Texans: Three Things To Watch
It's more than just Mitchell vs Deshaun. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears host the Texans Sunday at noon on CBS 2.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: "Very Worried" About Cousins, Vikings Offense Against Bucs Says Heath Cummings
The Vikings and Cousins have been rolling lately but a tough matchup looms in Tampa Bay this weekend.
Chiefs-Dolphins Preview: Tua Is 'Going To Have To Put It On His Shoulders,' Says CBS's Jay Feely
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to overcome an underrated Chiefs defense in Week 14, while slowing Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's top passing offense.
Chicago Bears Briefly Close Halas Hall, Delay Practice Over Latest COVID-19 Case
The team held all their morning meetings remotely after closing their practice facility, and reopened Halas Hall after getting the all-clear from doctors.
Adam Eaton And White Sox Finalize $8 Million, 1-Year Deal
Latest Headlines
PAWS Pet Of The Week: Pippa
She would like a family where she can get lots of love and attention, and of course, lots of cookies.
Music Box Presents 'It's A Wonderful Life' And 'White Christmas' At Chicago Drive-In
Visit the Music Box website for tickets and available showtimes.
2020 Holiday Drives In The Chicago Area
Want to make a difference this holiday season?
Chicago 7-Year-Old Raises Money For Hospital's Pandemic Gear
The money has paid for masks, goggles, face shields and gloves for medical workers and visitors.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Bronson
Three-year-old Bronson is one of the many other dogs and cats available through the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Tostito
Tostito would love an adults-only home. He may do well with another calm, small dog.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Protected: Treatment Options for Patients Living With An Incurable Blood Cancer
December 11, 2020 at 8:05 pm
Photo Credit: iStock
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: