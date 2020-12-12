CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 8,737 new cases of COVID-19, including 127 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 841,688, including 14,176 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 126,888 tests have been reported to the state for a total of 11,713,184.
As of Friday night, 5,048 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 1,072 were in intensive care and 627 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11 is 8.9%.
