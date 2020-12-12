CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 7,542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 85 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 419,536 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 6,458, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 300 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,406,388 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,387,500 on Friday. A total of 4,879,677 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.
ISDH will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
Jackson County
Jackson County Testing
207 N. Pine St.
Seymour, IN
Morgan County
Morgan County Testing
1749 Hospital Dr.
Martinsville, IN
Wabash County
Friends Church
3563 S. IN-13
Wabash, IN
Other testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.