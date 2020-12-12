CHICAGO (CBS) — Dwain Williams was a husband, father, friend, and retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant.

He was gunned down in an attempted carjacking nine days ago, and on Saturday morning, his funeral was held.

The service was held outside in a tent so that many people could share their grief. They included family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the Rev. Michael Pfleger and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Williams’ wife of 30 years, Karen Armstrong-Williams, said her husband touched many lives.

“I was married to an angel, and I feel he was an angel who took on human form. I say this because of the young people that he inspired to achieve greatness,” Armstrong-Williams said. “Dwain’s inspirational, kind, and loving spirit – resonated with others, as you can see it did.”

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. in the Morgan Park neighborhood and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four men got out and bum rushed him, according to Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott.

Surveillance video shows Williams leaving the popcorn shop, where he had gone for twice a week for snacks and conversation for more than 25 years.

The video showed three armed men hopping out of another car and coming at Williams.

Williams pulled his gun and fired at one of the suspect, more shots were fired. Williams was hit in the abdomen and later died.

The men then got back into the car and a fourth suspect waiting inside drove away.

There is a $33,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

