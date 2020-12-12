CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora, Illinois, man has been charged with the Wednesday murder of 20-year-old Natalie Jimenez of Aurora, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said Saturday.
Getzuri Arellano, 21, is charged with two counts of first degree murder in Jimenez’s strangulation death.
Prosecutors allege that early Wednesday morning Arellano and Jimenez were arguing when Arellano strangled her to death.
Arellano appeared in Kane County bond court Saturday, and his bail was set at $3 million with 10% to apply for bond.
He scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 18.
If convicted Arellano could face 20 to 60 years in prison.
