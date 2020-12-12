Students Help Load Vans With Food Donations For St. James Food Pantry Some Chicago students are trying to ease the growing food crisis for families in need. Students from the De La Salle Institute loaded up vans full of donations Friday. The St. James Food Pantry distributed the food Saturday. The pantry is open the second Saturday of each month.

No Pilgrimage Saturday At Shrine Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe In Des PlainesIt's a Catholic tradition that attracts thousands of people to Des Plaines, but Saturday's feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe won't be the same as years past. Covid has changed everything. Saturday morning they had a ceremony taking down the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. They do not want anyone making the pilgrimage to the shrine to see it. They will put the image of the virgin back on Sunday.

3 hours ago