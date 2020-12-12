DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Suzanne Le Mignot
CHICAGO (CBS) — Still looking for the perfect gift for the man in your life? Lifestyle expert Josh McBride says look no further. He has some choices for you.

For the trend guy: 

BoohooMan From jackets/turtlenecks at affordable prices

For the Grooming guy:

Urban Skin RX Let it Glow Holiday Skincare Set

For the personalized guy: 

Personalized M&Ms 

For the guy who stays looking good: 

Men’s Wearhouse – Fleece Knit Joggers/Merino Fit Sweater/Sport Shirt/Mask Set for him keeping him warm

For the techy guy:

IRobot Roomba/Cordless Saw/Earbuds – 2 year warranty, at up to 50% off refurbished

For the snacking guy: 

Fannie May – (Chicago’s Favorite Chocolate)

For the connected guy: 

OnePlus 8 – 5G Compatible Smartphone