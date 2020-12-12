CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in custody Saturday after police said someone fired shots at officers in the Park Manor neighborhood the night before.
At 11:35 p.m., officer spotted a black Infiniti sport-utility vehicle traveling without headlights in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said. Police began following the SUV, and it spend up, police said.
Meanwhile, a man in the SUV threw a garbage can in front of the officers’ vehicle. The officers got out to move it, and someone fired four to six shots in their direction, police said.
The officers got back in the squad car and kept following the Infiniti until it finally crashed into a utility pole in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
After a brief foot chase, the driver – who was the only one in the SUV – was taken into custody, police said.
He was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for observation, and a gun was recovered from him, police said. It is not known if he or someone else was the one who fired the shots, police said.
No officers were shot or injured in the incident, and police did not fire any shots.
Area One detectives were investigating Saturday afternoon.
Also From CBS Chicago: