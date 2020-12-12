Cam Porter Leads Way As No. 15 Northwestern Wildcats Run Over IlliniNorthwestern was at the bottom of the Big Ten West a year ago, a collapse the Wildcats didn't see coming after winning the division in 2018.

Army Vs. Navy Game: Live Updates From CBS SportsArmy West Point holds a 3-0 lead after three quarters of the 121st Army-Navy Game with the weather serving as the biggest star of the game.

NFL Week 14 NFC East Picks: 'Arizona Offense Is Really The Difference In Why You Want To Choose The Giants In This Game,' Says CBS New York's Steve OvermyerThe NFC East is the worst division in football, but the battle for the division title promises to be exciting, with the Giants and Washington both playing well.

Bears vs. Texans: Three Things To WatchIt's more than just Mitchell vs Deshaun. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears host the Texans Sunday at noon on CBS 2.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: "Very Worried" About Cousins, Vikings Offense Against Bucs Says Heath CummingsThe Vikings and Cousins have been rolling lately but a tough matchup looms in Tampa Bay this weekend.

Chiefs-Dolphins Preview: Tua Is 'Going To Have To Put It On His Shoulders,' Says CBS's Jay FeelyTua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to overcome an underrated Chiefs defense in Week 14, while slowing Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's top passing offense.