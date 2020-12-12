CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash that ended in flames when a live power line fell on the vehicles.
Illinois State Police said both vehicles were traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 in a construction zone near the O’Hare Oasis when the driver of one vehicle lost control and struck the other.
Both vehicles veered off the road, striking the power line pole. The power line fell on both, causing both to become engulfed in flames.
The driver who lost control died. A passenger in that vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.
The right and center lanes of the road were closed for the investigation from about 12 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.
