By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert Saturday about two smash-and-grab burglaries near Western and Lunt avenues in West Rogers Park.

In both incidents, the burglar broke a front glass door and got into a small commercial business, and then moved money from the register, police said.

The burglar used a rock or blunt instrument to break the glass door, police said.

The first burglary happened between 7:15 p.m. Friday and 9:32 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of North Western Avenue. The second happened between 10:05 p.m. Friday and 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of West Lunt Avenue.

No description of a suspect was available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

