CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were asking for help from the public in finding two assailants who have been robbing and attacking women in West Town and on the Near West Side.
In each incident, one or two men have approached women who were by themselves and have struck up conversations with them. The men have then forcibly taken the women’s purses and thrown the to the ground.
In one incident, an assailant hit a woman in the face twice, police said.
The attacks happened in the afternoon hours at the following locations:
• The 400 block of North Aberdeen Street;
• The 200 block of South Aberdeen Street;
• The 200 block of North Racine Avenue;
• The 1000 block of West Grand Avenue.
Police did not specify what days the robberies happened.
One of the assailants is described as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing abut 150 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing, a mask, and brown or tan work boots. In one incident, someone saw a red stripe on his black jacket.
The other man was wearing dark clothing and a mask, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
