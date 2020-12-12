CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were warning Rogers Park residents about a rash of garage burglaries that happened recently.
In each incident, the burglar damaged a garage door to get in. The burglar has also damaged fence locks to get garages’ side doors, police said.
The burglar went on to steal lawn care equipment and tools.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
• Between 3 p.m. and noon on Wednesday, Dec. 2 or Thursday, Dec. 3 in the 1200 block of West Columbia Avenue;
• Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 in the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue;
• Between 5 p.m. Thursday Dec. 3 and 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue.
No description of a suspect is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Also From CBS Chicago: