CHICAGO (CBS) — High wind whipped up some dangerous waves along Lake Michigan Saturday.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for most of Cook County.
An earlier Lakeshore Flood Warning for northern Cook County and Lake County was allowed to expire, but a notice was issued about waves as big as 10 to 14 feet.
After damaging winds last year, some people in Rogers Park took no chances. They put out sandbags to hold back the water.
As of Saturday night, there had been no reports of major damage.
Meanwhile, one man took advantage of the waves – grabbing his wet suit and surfboard.
He managed to surf for a little while until Chicago firefighters eventually made him leave because conditions were too dangerous.
