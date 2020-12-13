CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said Sunday that some city neighborhoods need more than drive-up testing and hospitals to get people in Black and Brown communities vaccinated.
“To have an effective program for vaccination, we need permanent sites where Black and Brown people have access in every single community,” the alderman said.
Sigcho-Lopez represents parts of the Little Village and Pilsen neighborhoods. he said huge numbers of Black and Latinx people living in those areas do not have cars or insurance.
He will put a measure in the City Council on Monday for more permanent walk-up testing sites.
