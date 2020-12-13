CHICAGO (CBS) — Coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls hosted the Houston Rockets in preseason action on Sunday.
At least four more Bulls players were held out of the game for excused absences. That does not necessarily mean positive COVID-19 tests, but “unexcused absences” is all the team could say after the game.
Otto Porter had 12 points in 24 minutes.
Coby White added 20, including four of seven shooting from downtown.
The Bulls got their first preseason win with Donovan, with a final score of 104-91. They lost 125-104 to the Rockets on Friday.
