CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will be mostly sunny with seasonable high temperatures in the upper 30s. After large waves and strong winds on Lake Michigan Saturday a lakeshore flood warning and lakeshore flood advisory have been allowed to expire in Illinois. A lakeshore flood advisory remains in effect inn Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 9 a.m. Sunday.
Monday will be mostly sunny and bring colder temperatures. Highs will be around freezing.
Forecast:
Sunday – Becoming mostly sunny. High 38.
Sunday night – Partly cloudy. 25.
Monday – Mostly sunny. 32.