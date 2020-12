Trubisky Throws 3 Touchdown Passes, Bears End Losing Streak And Clobber TexansMitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL, and the Chicago Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith Out After Five SeasonsAfter five seasons, University of Illinois football Head Coach Lovie Smith has been relieved of his duties, Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced Sunday.

Cam Porter Leads Way As No. 15 Northwestern Wildcats Run Over IlliniNorthwestern was at the bottom of the Big Ten West a year ago, a collapse the Wildcats didn't see coming after winning the division in 2018.

Army Vs. Navy Game: Black Knights Shut Out Midshipmen In The FogArmy West Point beat Navy on Saturday in the 121st Army-Navy Game, picking up its fourth win in the last five meetings between the teams.

NFL Week 14 NFC East Picks: 'Arizona Offense Is Really The Difference In Why You Want To Choose The Giants In This Game,' Says CBS New York's Steve OvermyerThe NFC East is the worst division in football, but the battle for the division title promises to be exciting, with the Giants and Washington both playing well.

Bears vs. Texans: Three Things To WatchIt's more than just Mitchell vs Deshaun. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears host the Texans Sunday at noon on CBS 2.