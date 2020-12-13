CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 7,216 new cases of COVID-19, including 115 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 848,904, including 14,291 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period labs have reported 63,648 tests for a total of 11,776,832.
As of Saturday night 5,073 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 1,080 were in intensive care and 612 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 is 9.1%.
This comes as the first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States pulled out of a Kalamazoo, Michigan, manufacturing facility Sunday, with the shots that are critical to stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak destined to reach states a day later.
