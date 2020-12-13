By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a cold day for a test drive, but none of that matters when you’re buttoned up inside the warmth of a smaller pickup truck. It’s been quite the trend lately for car companies to bring back the midsize pickup. The Nissan Frontier is a truck that’s been around through all the trends, and now it’s updated for 2020 with a new engine.
These small Frontiers are big on power. These are driven by a 3.8 liter 310 HP V6. The Nissan frontier has an amazing starting price of just $27,000. Now, this is the 4x. The Pro 4x is a 4×4 with a starting price of $37,000.
The Pro 4X features bilstein shocks and a ground clearance of almost 10 inches. The Frontier is no lightweight, with a 6,700 pound towing capacity.
King cab or crew cab trim levels offer a bed of 5 or 6 feet. Inside the Frontier is a straightforward no nonsense design with a decent amount of room in the rear for a smaller truck. The interior, like the truck itself, just gets the job done.
If you’re in the market for a midsize pickup like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, GMC Canyon or Chevy Colorado, you ought to test drive the Nissan Frontier.
