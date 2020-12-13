CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver struck Cook County Sheriff’s Police squad car as it waited in traffic, forcing it into another squad car in front of it around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Illinois State Police say.
The driver then attempted to flee the scene of the crash but was apprehended by responding CCSPD officers.
Both officers in the vehicles that were struck were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The driver in the car that struck the squad cars was not injured.
Police arrested and charged Zaccheus Torry, 42, with driving under the influence, Scott’s law and other traffic citations.
The eastbound lanes and ramp to Ashland Avenue were closed for an investigation from 1 a.m. until about 1:30 a.m.
Also From CBS Chicago: