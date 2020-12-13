DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday night in a Washington Park neighborhood residence.

Officers were called to the 300 block of East 53rd Street and found the man unresponsive, police said.

The man had a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police believe he died between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Further details were not released late Sunday.

As of Sunday night, no one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating.

