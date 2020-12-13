CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed in the face early Sunday morning on a Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown stop.
At 1:48 a.m. Sunday, the 50-year-old victim was on the Chicago Transit Authority train when a man sitting across from him stabbed him in the face with a knife, police said.
The assailant fled the train, and the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
The victim is known to police, the CPD said. It is not known what provoked the attack.
The assailant had gray hair and was wearing black jeans and a black jacket.
Area One detectives were investigating late Sunday.
