CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead Sunday at the scene of a fire in Edgewater.
The fire was reported at 3:33 p.m. The Fire Department said they were called to the building at 1204 W. Granville Ave. for a fire on the second floor.
They found a 37-year-old man dead at the scene. Police said the man had suffered burns to his body.
The cause of the fire were not immediately known. The Fire Department was investigating the fire early Sunday evening, while Area Three detectives were investigating the man’s death.
