CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young children were rescued from the back of a car in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday night, while the adults who were with them were found passed out from a drug overdose.
At 7:32 p.m., police were called to the 6600 block of South University Avenue, where a person had been reported slumped over the wheel of a car.
They found a 56-year-old man being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment when they arrived. He was placed into police custody while being taken to the hospital.
The Fire Department said another adult was also found in the car unconscious and taken to the hospital.
An infant boy and girl were found in the car and were not injured, police said.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was investigating Monday night along with Chicago Police.
