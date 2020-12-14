CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 15 people were shot in Chicago this weekend, and three of them died.

The first fatal shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when a man was shot in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Lawndale. The 24-year-old man was apparently in a vacant lot when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, and he collapsed on the sidewalk. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Around 12:05 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of South Wabash Avenue in Bronzeville, a 37-year-old man had just left a residential building when another man came up and shot him in the head, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter got into a white sedan and fled north on Wabash Avenue.

In the Washington Park neighborhood, a 27-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday night in a home. Officers were called to the 300 block of East 53rd Street and found the man unresponsive, police said.

The man had a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police believe he died between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Further details were not released late Sunday.

A 35-year-old woman was critically injured in a shooting in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue in Chicago Lawn at 2:39 a.m. Sunday. She was standing on the front porch of a residence when she was shot in the leg, and she was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

At 2:41 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the 2000 block of West 58th Street in West Englewood. He was standing outside when he was shot in the abdomen, hip, and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said witnesses were uncooperative and further details were not available.

At 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street in the Homan Square neighborhood, police found a 19-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another man was shot while driving on Stevenson Expressway near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Sunday morning. Police were notified there was a gunshot victim at a local emergency room who said he was shot while driving southwest on I-55 around 1:40 a.m. The 34-year-old man could not identify the vehicle from which shots came.

In other incidents, an off-duty Chicago Police officer shot and wounded a man in the hand during a confrontation in the Irving Park neighborhood Friday night. Around 10:45 p.m., the officer heard shots in the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road. He walked up to a parked car with people inside, which led to a quarrel and then the shooting, police said.

The man in the car was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and placed into custody pending further investigation. The officer was not injured.

Police said the officer was “relieved of his police powers by Superintendent David O. Brown while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation continues.”

Shots were also fired at police in an incident late Friday night, though no one was struck. At 11:35 p.m., officer spotted a black Infiniti sport-utility vehicle traveling without headlights in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said. Police began following the SUV, and it spend up, police said.

Meanwhile, a man in the SUV threw a garbage can in front of the officers’ vehicle. The officers got out to move it, and someone fired four to six shots in their direction, police said. The officers got back in the squad car and kept following the Infiniti until it finally crashed into a utility pole in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

After a brief foot chase, the driver – who was the only one in the SUV – was taken into custody, police said. It is not known if he or someone else was the one who fired the shots, police said.

At 1:48 a.m. Sunday, a man was stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown station. The 50-year-old victim was on the train when a man sitting across from him stabbed him in the face with a knife.

The assailant fled the train, and the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition. It is not known what provoked the attack.

