CHICAGO (CBS)– A body was recovered from the Chicago River under the Montrose Avenue Bridge Monday morning.
This morning @CPDMarineUnit recovered a body from the North Branch of the #ChicagoRiver under the Montrose Ave. bridge @Area3Detectives to continue with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/jOncr9csRq
— Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) December 14, 2020
Police are investigating. No further details are available at this time.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Man Found Shot To Death When Police Conduct Well-Being Check In Washington Park Neighborhood Home
- Woman Finally Gets Job After 10 Months, But Is Now Being Ordered To Pay State $31,000 Back — And Blames Fraud
- Man Charged With Crashing Into Two Cook County Sheriff’s Police Cars On Eisenhower, Attempting To Flee Scene