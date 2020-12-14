DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago River, Montrose Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)– A body was recovered from the Chicago River under the Montrose Avenue Bridge Monday morning.

Police are investigating. No further details are available at this time.

