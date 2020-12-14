CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will increase overnight in the Chicago area and lock in place for the next two days.
A winter storm developing in the west will pass well south of the area, connecting with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and wrap into a major snow maker for the northeast. The Chicago area will just receive extra clouds from this system with only a few flurries lakeside.
Highs will top out in the 30s the rest of the work week. The normal high for this time of year is 35 degrees.
The weekend will be slightly milder with high temperatures moving into the 40s.
Forecast:
Monday night – Turning cloudy. Low 21
Tuesday – Cloudy skies. High 33
Wednesday – Cloudy. High 35.