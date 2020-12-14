CHICAGO (CBS) –The state of Indiana reported 5,050 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The numbers reflect the number of cases reported on Sunday, when case counts are typically lower than during the week.
Last Monday, again which mostly reflects Sunday numbers, there were 5,379 cases, according to data from the state health department.
The state also reported 35 more deaths, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic in the spring to 6,805. Deaths have increased nearly 50% in the past two weeks, according to data maintained by the New York Times.
As secondary and elementary schools enter their last week of the semester before their holiday break, the state also updated case counts among students teachers and staff. As of Dec. 11, a total of 16,383 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19. A total of 3,404 teachers and 4,118 staff have been infected. A total of 1,863 schools have reported at least one case of COVID-19, while 193 have reported no cases. Another 312 schools have not reported data. Reporting is not mandatory.
The five-county region of Northwest Indiana reported 541 cases and five deaths. The case and death totals so far are: 54,902 and 803. Hospitalizations have begun to flatten but remain near record highs. Only about 45 ICU beds are available for a population of about 800,000 people.