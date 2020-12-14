CHICAGO (CBS)– Shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered across the country, in the nation’s largest-ever immunization effort.
Boxes arrived Monday morning at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
A special clinic has been setup for health care worker at Rush University Medical Center. A source from Rush told CBS 2, a group of people within the health system could be selected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in that makeshift clinic Monday.
The health system already has plans in place to give at least 1,000 vaccines a day to frontline workers here who have made appointments for this week.
The vaccines that they’ll be distributing at Rush were shipped out Sunday from Pfizer’s facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Illinois is slated to get more than 100,000 vaccines and Chicago will manage its own supply and initially get 23,000 doses. Nine hospitals will store and distribute the vaccine.
Indiana will receive 55,000 doses at a time while the state is experiencing record hospitalizations.
Many healthcare workers say they hope to set an example by receiving the vaccine but there is no mandate for people to take it.
