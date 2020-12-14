CHICAGO (CBS) — A downed power line following a crash on the Kennedy Expressway limited access to O’Hare International Airport Monday evening.
At 4:46 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to the eastbound Kennedy – I-190 in that area – near River Road for a crash.
One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes of I-190 were closed following the crash due to a downed power line on the roadway, state police said.
Traffic was diverted to the westbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) and the closure was expected to remain in place for one to two hours.
