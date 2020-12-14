Frontline Workers Awaiting Arrival Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Get First DoseShipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered across the country, in the nation's largest-ever immunization effort.

Watch At 10: Her Home Was Wrongly Raided; She Was Handcuffed Naked; Body Camera Video Tells the StoryIn November of 2019, CBS 2 interviewed Anjanette Young for the first time. A social worker and active in her church, Young had a jarring and traumatic story to tell: she told us her safest place – her home – was invaded that February.

Federal Investigators Preparing For Surge Of COVID-19 Vaccine ScamsFrom fake masks to phony charities, criminals are cashing in on COVID-19, and federal investigators are gearing up for a new wave of scams.

As Vaccine Shipments Roll Out, Chicago Area Medical Professionals Are Grateful And RelievedThere was a major sign of hope Sunday on the battle against the coronavirus, as the first boxes of COVID-19 vaccine were packed up and shipped out from the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.