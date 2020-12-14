GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A murder suspect escaped from custody Monday afternoon while being extradited to Northwest Indiana from Texas, officials said.
Around 3 p.m., the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department Transportation Division was notified that Leon Taylor, of Hammond, had escaped from a private contracted transport van.
Taylor is a Black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 162 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He had been wanted on a murder charges stemming from a homicide in East Chicago, Indiana.
An agent from REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin had been transporting Taylor from Texas when he escaped in the area of 35th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, the sheriff’s office said. It was not specified how he escaped.
The agent called Gary police, and the sheriff’s office assisted in the search – along with a Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter and K-9 unit.
When he escaped, Taylor restrained in a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace. He was wearing a grey hoodie with an additional black hoodie underneath, black Puma tennis shoes, and black jeans.
He is known to frequent Gary, Hammond, and East Chicago.
All extraditions outside a radius of 250 miles from Lake County are handled by the courts, and then sheriff’s department is notified of the estimated time of arrival to the county jail. In this case, the sheriff’ office is assisting due to where Taylor escaped and the fact that he was being taken to the county jail.
Taylor is considered to be dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
