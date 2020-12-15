Miller Kopp Scores 23 As Northwestern Beats QuincyMiller Kopp scored 23 points and Northwestern made 14 3-pointers in a victory over Quincy on Tuesday.

Indiana-Purdue Cancel Rivalry Game Again; 'Bucket' Called Off AgainIn Indiana, the cancellation came just as the Boilermakers (2-4) appeared ready to resume football activities after pausing them a week ago on the same day Indiana took the same step.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Jalen Hurts A Legit QB1 Option?The Eagles rookie put up a strong game on Sunday despite facing the league's best defense. Can he repeat those performances down the stretch?

CBS Sports, Nickelodeon Set To Air Special Kid-Focused Broadcast Of NFL Wild Card Game January 10In addition to its regular broadcast on CBS, the CBS Sports crew is partnering with Nick to put on a kid-friendly version of the broadcast with interactive elements, a halftime sneak peek at a new show and more.

Jeannie Morris, Trailblazing Sports Reporter And CBS 2 Legend, Dies At 85Award-winning sports reporter and CBS 2 legend Jeannie Morris has died.

Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith Out After Five SeasonsAfter five seasons, University of Illinois football Head Coach Lovie Smith has been relieved of his duties, Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced Sunday.