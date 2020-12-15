CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night when a car crashed and caught fire in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
The crash happened at 7:22 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street, police said.
A Cadillac crashed into an unknown object and started fire. At least one person from the car was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in an unknown condition, police said.
Police said the investigation was fluid and ongoing late Tuesday.
