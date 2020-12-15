CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault against a woman in North Carolina.
The woman alleges she was pregnant when Edwards smacked her in the eye and dragged her by the arm in the team hotel on Oct. 18 – the day before the Bears’ game against the Carolina Panthers.
Edwards’ agent said his client is the victim, and claims the woman hit Edwards.
A Bears statement said, “The team is doing their due diligence to thoroughly review and understand the facts.”
