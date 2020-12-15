Bears Defensive Lineman Mario Edwards Jr. Accused Of Misdemeanor AssaultBears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault against a woman in North Carolina.

Bulls Will Be Down 6 Players In First Road Trip In 9 MonthsThe Bulls will be shorthanded for their first preseason road game on Wednesday. Six players were left behind for the matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cockburn Scores 33 as No. 13 Illinois Routs MinnesotaKofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead No. 13 Illinois past Minnesota in the Big Ten opener for both teams Tuesday night.

Wisconsin Hands Loyola First Loss Of SeasonWisconsin is at its best when hitting 3-pointers. That meant Loyola of Chicago picked the wrong night to play the Badgers.

Miller Kopp Scores 23 As Northwestern Beats QuincyMiller Kopp scored 23 points and Northwestern made 14 3-pointers in a victory over Quincy on Tuesday.

Indiana-Purdue Cancel Rivalry Game Again; 'Bucket' Called Off AgainIn Indiana, the cancellation came just as the Boilermakers (2-4) appeared ready to resume football activities after pausing them a week ago on the same day Indiana took the same step.