DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:assault, Bears, Chicago Bears, Mario Edwards Jr., North Carolina

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault against a woman in North Carolina.

The woman alleges she was pregnant when Edwards smacked her in the eye and dragged her by the arm in the team hotel on Oct. 18 – the day before the Bears’ game against the Carolina Panthers.

Edwards’ agent said his client is the victim, and claims the woman hit Edwards.

A Bears statement said, “The team is doing their due diligence to thoroughly review and understand the facts.”

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff