By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:gas leak, Mayfair, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A bullet struck a gas meter prompting the Chicago Fire Department to shut off the gas line to a Mayfair home.

Officers responded to the home in the  4900 block of North Kilpatrick after reports of shots fired. The officers smelled natural gas and reported the gas meter had been struck.

Five adults were told to leave the home and the gas line was shut off.

No injuries were reported.

