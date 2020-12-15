CHICAGO (CBS)– A bullet struck a gas meter prompting the Chicago Fire Department to shut off the gas line to a Mayfair home.
Officers responded to the home in the 4900 block of North Kilpatrick after reports of shots fired. The officers smelled natural gas and reported the gas meter had been struck.
Five adults were told to leave the home and the gas line was shut off.
No injuries were reported.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Man Found Shot To Death When Police Conduct Well-Being Check In Washington Park Neighborhood Home
- Woman Finally Gets Job After 10 Months, But Is Now Being Ordered To Pay State $31,000 Back — And Blames Fraud
- Man Charged With Crashing Into Two Cook County Sheriff’s Police Cars On Eisenhower, Attempting To Flee Scene