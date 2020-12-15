DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The first COVID-19 vaccination in Chicago will take place Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side.

The hospital plans to start administering the vaccine at 10:30 a.m. to healthcare workers who are eager to get the shot.  

The first vaccination comes after many thought local hospitals would be receiving the vaccine on Monday. Unlike other states, Illinois opted to have its vaccines delivered to the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile.

The governor visited the site Monday to take a look at the thousands of doses that would soon be distributed to the state’s larger hospitals and local health departments.

Once vaccine distribution begins, it will take time. A local doctor at Edward-Elmhurst Health reminding us this is a marathon and not a sprint.

The Cook County Department of Public Health is not slated to receive their shipment until later this week.

