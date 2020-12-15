CHICAGO (CBS)– The first COVID-19 vaccination in Chicago will take place Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side.
The hospital plans to start administering the vaccine at 10:30 a.m. to healthcare workers who are eager to get the shot.
The first vaccination comes after many thought local hospitals would be receiving the vaccine on Monday. Unlike other states, Illinois opted to have its vaccines delivered to the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile.
The governor visited the site Monday to take a look at the thousands of doses that would soon be distributed to the state’s larger hospitals and local health departments.
Once vaccine distribution begins, it will take time. A local doctor at Edward-Elmhurst Health reminding us this is a marathon and not a sprint.
The Cook County Department of Public Health is not slated to receive their shipment until later this week.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Man Found Shot To Death When Police Conduct Well-Being Check In Washington Park Neighborhood Home
- Woman Finally Gets Job After 10 Months, But Is Now Being Ordered To Pay State $31,000 Back — And Blames Fraud
- Man Charged With Crashing Into Two Cook County Sheriff’s Police Cars On Eisenhower, Attempting To Flee Scene