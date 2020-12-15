CHICAGO (CBS)– A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars for the family of two young girls who were killed in a house fire in Ingleside.
An electrical fire broke out a house near Hunt and Maple on Dec 11. At least four other people were sent to the hospital, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.
Firefighters said the two girls – a 5-year-old and 8-year-old – were found dead somewhere on the second floor of the house.
Seven people lived in the home; including the girls’ parents, grandparents, and their teenage brother. The girls’ father wasn’t home at the time.
The GoFundMe page for the Evans family has already raised more than $188,000.
Information on that page says the mother and grandparents are still hospitalized at the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center. The son is stable.
