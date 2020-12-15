CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge on Tuesday tossed out six more convictions of people who were put in jail by corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts.
That makes 100 cases in all that have been overturned, and more convicts could still be freed. Attorneys are reviewing 100 more cases linked to Watts.
Prosecutors have been clearing men and women of charges connected to Watts since 2016, typically announcing the exonerations in large batches.
Watts pleaded guilty in 2012 to stealing from a homeless man who posed as a drug dealer as part of an undercover FBI sting. He admitted to routinely extorting money from drug dealers, and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.
Prosecutors have said Watts and the officers under his command routinely planted evidence and fabricated charges in order to further their own gun and drug trade.
The Exoneration Project has said Watts and his officers were involved in at least 500 convictions.
Also From CBS Chicago: